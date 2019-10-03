Sponsored Content
Jobs alert: Kildare studfarm hiring security staff
A large Kildare studfarm is seeking to hire experienced staff for night duty.
The positions will be available from January to September 2020. The successful applicant must be willing to provide cover at various locations, and weekend work is required.
A full driving license is essential. Excellent conditions available.
Please forward your full CV and references to jobs@kildarepost.com. The closing date is October 31, 2019.
