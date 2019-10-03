Modern 4-bed family home in Naas on the market for €375K

This stylish 4-bedroom detached home in Naas will certainly appeal to families as it boasts an outdoor games room and proximity to local amenities for an asking price of €375,000.

Kelly Hudson Properties are very pleased to present to the market ’16 Morell Green’, Naas, Co Kildare, a home with clean lines and modern décor this property is sure to impress having been meticulously maintained by its current owners.

Inside the property comprises of a modern kitchen, dining room, sitting room, guest wc, 4 good sized bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a lovely family bathroom.

Outside the house benefits from mature, landscaped gardens with a patio area to the rear, a side gate, as well as an outdoor games room in the back garden.

'16 Morell Green’ is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, and it is ideally situated on the ever popular Monread Road. A vibrant part of the town and home to many leading retail outlets which include Tesco, Argos, Woodies, Smyths Toystore and much more.

The town itself is a hive of activity and an array of amenities can also be found there including shops, schools, pubs, restaurants and much more Access to the motorway is less than a 5 minute drive making this a great purchase for any commuter.

Viewing of this property is highly recommended and for more information contact Kelly Hudson Properties on 086 199 0010 and more images are available at www.daft.ie