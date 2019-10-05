Go the distance in the Clane 10k on November 9

Run towards a better you in the upcoming Clane 10k run on 9 November organised in aid of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

This marks the fourth year of this sell-out event sponsored by T&I Fitouts. Runners are strongly advised to register as soon as possible to secure a place and avoid disappointment.

More than 750 participants took part in the event last year (2018) and this year, it is expected to grow even bigger. The Clane 10k has already become a firm favourite on the Irish running calendar and generated incredible support, with almost €60k raised to date to make life better for brain injury survivors in Ireland.

Additionally, to ensure there is something for everyone and to cater for all levels, a 5k Family Fun Run will also take place on the day.

The Clane 10k is a special event inspired by young brain injury survivor Jack Fadden who suffered a bleed on the brain when he was just 21 years of age. The courage and resilience of the young Kildare native inspired his friends to organise a fundraiser to ensure more people like Jack get the rehabilitation they need to recover after brain injury.

Organiser Conor McCaffrey said: “The Clane 10k was borne out of a need to do something to make life better for people after brain injury. As friends of Jack, we saw the struggles he went through after his injury. We also saw the incredible strides he made with support from Acquired Brain Injury Ireland and his keyworker Aidan. He showed amazing determination to make progress in his rehabilitation.

"Organising this event is our way to give something back to the community and help more brain injury survivors in Ireland. Nobody ever thinks a brain injury will happen to them. But it can happen to you or me or your family. We hope everyone will come out to join us in Clane on 9 November, for a 10k run or the 5k fun run to raise vital funds for Acquired Brain Injury Ireland. It’s a great day out for all the family.”

Pictured here left to right Clane 10k Organising Committee: Noel Haverty, Conor McCaffery, Danny Egan, Karle O Sullivan, Brian Keating, Jack Fadden, Marian O’Neill (Local Services Manager with Acquired Brain Injury Ireland), Karl Martin, Rachel Sweeney, Rob Eyres and Daryl Skelly. Pictures taken by Simon Lazewski, Fotofarm.ie

Registrations are open now on www.popupraces.ie and search for the Clane 10k event. Entry fees cover all levels of participant: €25 per 10km entry, €20 per 5km entry and €50 per family entry (2 x adults, 2 x children).

Jonathan Power, Head of Fundraising with Acquired Brain Injury Ireland said: “Organising an event on this scale is an enormous task. We are extremely grateful to the Clane 10k organising committee for volunteering their time and energy to deliver a first-class running event that continues to grow from strength to strength.

“Every day in Ireland, 52 people acquire a brain injury from stroke, road traffic accidents, falls and assaults. We believe every brain injury is unique and we champion personalised rehabilitation plans for all our clients. Ultimately our goal is that our clients won’t need us anymore. The funds raised from this event make an enormous difference to our rehabilitation services to maximise the potential of brain injury survivors to live as independently as possible.”

Clane 10k & 5k Family Fun Run 2019, 9 November, 10am. Entrants receive a technical t-shirt and bespoke medal. Post-race refreshments provided courtesy of Clane GAA.

Register to take part with www.popupraces.ie

