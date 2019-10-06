Calls for Council to limit the number of bonfires in the Naas Municipal District this Halloween

Kildare County Council is being asked to liaise with community groups in the Naas Municipal District to limit the number of bonfires in each town and village this Halloween.

Fine Gael Cllr Fintan Brett is asking that the Council 'engage with and support community groups in the Naas Municipal

District to ensure that only one bonfire is constructed in each town or village' this Halloween

Cllr Brett is also calling on the Council to ensure that such bonfires are well supervised as they can be potentially dangerous to life and property.

Meanwhile, Cllr Anne Breen is also asking the Council to confirm if it has plans in place to deal with bonfires over Halloween.

The motions will be discussed at the next meeting of the Naas Municipal District on Tuesday 15 October.

Kildare Fire Service responded to 25 call-outs last Halloween night.

Members of the public are reminded that bonfires are illegal and bonfires which potentially threaten lives, property or infrastructure will be extinguished.

