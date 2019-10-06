Cars impounded for no Tax, Insurance or NCT following check point in Newbridge

A number of cars have been impounding by Naas Gardaí after a check point was carried out in Newbridge earlier in the week.

It is understood that several vehicles were impounded for not having any tax, insurance and NCT.

Taking to social media, Gardai said: "Roads Policing Unit in Naas on a recent checkpoint in Newbridge impounded the above cars for no tax, insurance or NCT."

Gardaí say court is to follow in all cases.