New St. Joseph's NS Kilcock cleared to invite tenders

Labour's Emmet Stagg has continued to press the Minister for Education about progressing the actual tender stage for the New St. Joseph's National School in Kilcock.

The Board of Management, stated Mr. Stagg, had to recommence the pre-qualification process following a legal challenge to the outcome of the previous pre-qualification process.

The Minister has advised Mr. Stagg that the project has completed Stage 2 (b) and has been progressed to tender stage, and the Minister further advised Mr. Stagg that a tender stage normally takes between 7 and 8 months to complete.

Welcoming the fact that Tenders can now be invited for the project Mr. Stagg stated that the New School will 'comprise 16 classrooms, 5 Special Education Tuition Rooms, a multi-purpose room, a library resource room, a general purpose hall and a special needs unit with two base classrooms.'

In conclusion Labour's Emmet Stagg stated that he looked forward to the invitation of tenders for the project and to eventually getting it to construction next year.