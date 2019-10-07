Kildare Gardaí clamping down on illegal hare hunting

Gardaí in Co Kildare are clamping down on the illegal poaching of hares and trespassing on farm land.

Kildare Town based Gardaí conducted an anti-poaching operation on Sunday afternoon in the Suncroft/Nurney area.

"Six men were found poaching hare and trespassing on farmland in the Suncroft/Nurney area by Kildare Town based Gardaí. All will now face prosecution,"said a garda spokesperson.

Hare hunting sparked renewed controversy recently following an RTÉ Investigates programme which highlighted the prevalence of the illegal activity, as well exposing issues in the Irish greyhound industry.