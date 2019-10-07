Kildare Gardaí clamping down on illegal hare hunting
Anti-poaching operation carried out in the Suncroft/Nurney area yesterday
Pic: Kildare Garda Division Facebook
Gardaí in Co Kildare are clamping down on the illegal poaching of hares and trespassing on farm land.
Kildare Town based Gardaí conducted an anti-poaching operation on Sunday afternoon in the Suncroft/Nurney area.
"Six men were found poaching hare and trespassing on farmland in the Suncroft/Nurney area by Kildare Town based Gardaí. All will now face prosecution,"said a garda spokesperson.
Hare hunting sparked renewed controversy recently following an RTÉ Investigates programme which highlighted the prevalence of the illegal activity, as well exposing issues in the Irish greyhound industry.
