A blood donation clinic is set to take place in Kilcullen later today.

The clinic is organised by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service and it will take place in Scoil Bhride N.S., Castlemartin, Kilcullen from 5pm to 8.30pm this evening.

Donors must be aged 18+ and photo ID such as a driver's licence or passport may be required.

For more information visit www.giveblood.ie