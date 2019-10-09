Spacious bungalow in Kilmeague with studio/workshop on 1-acre site for €480K

This 4-bedroom bungalow in Kilmeague offers potential buyers many special features including a large studio/workshop, double garage and mature gardens on c.1 acre for an asking price of €480,000.

Sherry FitzGerald Reilly are pleased to present to the market ‘Rathernan’, Kilmeague, Naas, Co Kildare, an impressive 4 bedroom detached residence with spacious attic rooms extending to approximately 246 sq m / 2648 sq. ft with a large studio / workshop and double detached garage / carport set on approximately 1 acre of grounds in a delightful rustic setting where the country atmosphere is unspoilt yet convenient to all amenities.



This lovely family home is in beautiful condition throughout with an array of excellent features and finishes adding to its undoubted appeal.

Inside the bungalow boasts an efficient spacious layout incorporating large reception rooms which includes a family/tv room, sitting room, and a bright kitchen/dining room as well as a utility room, 4 double bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms including en suite.

Outside the residence is approached along a gravel driveway and is an imposing home that will impress your family and friends. It enjoys a generous site of approximately 1 acre of grounds comprising spacious lawns, attractive trees/shrubs and substantial outbuildings all of which enhance this beautiful home.

Whilst being located in an attractive rural setting all essential amenities required for modern living are available in close proximity as you are convenient to Naas, Newbridge, Kilmeague and Caragh. Dublin city and its surrounding areas are easily accessible via frequent bus and rail links from Naas and Newbridge combined with convenience to the M7 motorway.

Viewing of this super family home is highly recommended and for more information call Sherry FitzGerald Reilly Clane on 045 868 412 and images at www.daft.ie