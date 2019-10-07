Scattered showers and windy gusts for Co Kildare tonight

There will be a few scattered showers on the way for Co Kildare tonight with some gusty winds.

According to forecasters for Met Eireann, there will be some showers overnight, mainly in the north and west. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty south-west winds

"Tomorrow, Tuesday will be a cool, blustery day with some sunshine and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy in the north with a risk of thunder. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty south-west winds,"said forecasters.

On Tuesday night, heavy showers will continue, especially over the western half of the country and in Ulster with fresh, gusty westerly winds.

Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.