Restoration works to commence on Moone Church in coming weeks

Major restoration works are set to commence within the next two weeks at the historical Catholic Church of the Blessed Trinity in Moone, Co Kildare.

According to the Moone Church Restoration Committee which has campaigned for the church’s restoration for a number of years, a local company has donated scaffolding which will be erected at the site in the next two weeks.

Speaking to KildareNow this week, Nicola Martin Chairperson of the Moone Church Restoration Committee said that the restoration works for the church is estimated to cost €250,000 in total which will be broken down into three phases over the coming months.

“Phase 1 is €77,000 and we only had €73, 000 raised so we had to push some work back until the end of phase 1 to ensure we have enough. A local company have donated the scaffolding with huge savings and this should be erected over the next week or two. The roof at the back of the church (vestry)and large stained window removed and front gable of church will be completed with phase ,”explained Ms Martin.

The second phase of the restoration works will involve the complete replacement of the roof, which is expected to be the biggest cost of the works.

“Phase 3 is additional windows and also sides of church and plastering/painting work on the inside. If we manage to get through all this, I would be looking at a green aspect for heating and electricity as the heating system is not great,”added Ms Martin.

The architect for the project is Vivian Cummins and a local gentleman who is a professional QS. The project is tentatively pencilled in for completion in 2020.

It’s set to be a busy couple of months for the church in Moone with a Ch family evening on 16 December and the army band have agreed to play and a Santa run also that weekend.

The Moone Church Restoration Committee is also in the process of organising a winter event with more details to come in November, with singer Michael English expected to have a concert in the church on 26 January 2020.