Discover Oneself Athy hosting activities to mark World Mental Health Day today

Discover Oneself Athy is hosting a variety activities later today, Thursday 10 October, to mark World Mental Health Day from 10am until 1pm at its centre.

Discover Onself Athy (D1-S) is an addiction and mental health treatment centre located in Athy town and it was established by founder Declan Power three years ago.

The centre is entirely self-funded and is made up of 14 volunteers who help people with co-occuring disorders (COD). Discover Onself Athy provides a number of local services such as Drop in & Information Service, Recovery Coaching, Community Assisted Detox, Stabilisation & Aftercare, Pyschotheraphy, Addiction & Mental Health Counselling and much more.

Speaking to KildareNow, founder of Discover Onself Athy Declan Power said: “We have individuals and families from not just Athy but all Kildare, West Wicklow, Laois, Dublin and Carlow engaging. Ours being a day service as opposed to a residential treatment centre has seen people travelling to engage. They need support but their home life may not allow them to go into a treatment centre for 3 - 6 months.”

Meanwhile, D1-S Athy also encourages the individuals who receive treatment at their clinic to also participate in art classes and gardening in the green houses at the facility, with the aim to re-introduce them to the local community.

Today there will be a talk on raising awareness about suicide and reducing stigma whilst also focusing on the five aspects of well-being through various other activities.

The Discover Oneself Centre located near Ardscull in Athy is open from 10am until 1pm today, so if you have free time come along for a cup of tea or coffee and connect with others in the community.

For more information visit Discover Oneself Athy (D1-S) at www.d1-s.com