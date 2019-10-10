Man (28) arrested after cannabis worth €20,000, viagra tablets and fireworks seized in Kildare town

Gardaí in Kildare town have arrested a man following an operation yesterday evening.

Gardaí searched a house in the town and discovered 1kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €20,000. They also seized 600 Viagra tablets and a quantity of fireworks valued at €1,000.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and detained at Kildare Garda Station and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

PICS: An Garda Siochana