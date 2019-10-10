Kildare businesswoman awarded €40,000 in social entrepreneur funding

A Kildare Social entrepreneur has been announced as one of the winners of the 2019 Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) Awards, supported by DCC plc.

Alma Jordan from Celbridge is the owner of AgriKids, a farm safety education programme.

AgriKids aims to engage, educate, and empower children to be farm safety ambassadors through classroom resources, interactive workshops, storybooks, and a child-friendly game app. It is unique in creating safety materials exclusively about children, designed to be consumed by children.

Ms Jordan is one of six social entrepreneurs addressing social problems through innovative solutions to have won a place on this year’s SEI Awards programme. The announcement was made last night, October 9 at the SEI Awards Celebration at the Mansion House in Dublin.

The SEI Awards programme identifies high-potential social entrepreneurs and supports them through significant funding and mentoring, as well as providing access to a network of support.

The 2019 Awards programme attracted 120 applications from across Ireland, with 40 applicants making it through to a bootcamp in Croke Park in May. Twelve of those made it to the finalist stage in June and the opportunity to pitch for one of six places on the programme.

Commenting, Ms Jordan said: “I am absolutely delighted to be among this year’s winners. Being part of the SEI Awards programme 2019 gives credibility to the mission I’ve been on with AgriKids for the past four years. I am so passionate and committed to making the agriculture sector safer and the impact this will have. SEI’s support is invaluable not only to me personally and to AgriKids as an organisation but to ensuring a safer future on our farms for everyone.”