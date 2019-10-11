Redevelopment plans at Newbridge Lidl store

Supermarket giant Lidl have lodged plans to build a new store in Newbrigde.

SEE MORE KILDARE NEWS

Lidl Ireland GmbH are seeking permission to demolish an existing single storey discount foodstore on the Athgarvan Road, and construct a two storey supermarket including an off licence measuring 2,415 square metres.

Plans include the redevelopment/reconfiguration of an existing site layout and car parking; Provision of free standing and building mounted signage, free standing trolley bay and enclosure, hard and soft landscaping, public lighting, electric vehicle charging points, roof mounted solar panels, roof mounted refrigeration and air conditioning plant and equipment, surface water attenuation, cycle parking, boundary treatments, connection to services, the removal of pedestrian entrance, and all other associated and ancillary development and works above and below ground level.

Submissions are sought by November 13 2019. Kildare County Council are due to make a decision by December 4, 2019.