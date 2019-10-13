Kildare activist features in Trócaire photo exhibition

A Kildare man features in Trócaire’s new photo exhibition which was launched on Thursday 10 October in the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre in Dublin and will run until the end of the month.

Monasterevin-based volunteer, Emmet Devlin, was born in New Zealand to Irish parents. He moved to Ireland with his wife and two children in 2000.

Since retiring from South Dublin County Council in 2010, Emmet has been volunteering with Trócaire and was actively involved in their campaign calling on the Irish state to divest from fossil fuel companies as well as Trocaire's campaign calling for an international treaty on Business & Human Rights.

Previously Emmet was involved in campaigns for better wages and conditions for Pacific Island workers in Auckland and for workers on tea estates in Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia.

“What drives my involvement in these campaigns is a desire for a just world where everyone's rights are protected and where land is available to local peoples to grow food rather than being taken by giant corporates to grow cash crops like palm oil,"he explained.

Trócaire’s Face of Resistance photographic exhibition celebrates the courage and determination of those who are challenging the activities of large corporations whose activities damage the environment and violate human rights.



The exhibition features 14 portraits of brave women and men who work with Trócaire, both overseas and here in Ireland, many of whom risk their lives to defend their communities.



This exhibition celebrates the activism of those who are resisting the drive for profit above human rights.



It is part of Trócaire’s latest campaign which is calling for an international Treaty on Business and Human Rights to protect communities from abuse by big business.



This is a free exhibition and open to the public.

Visit trocaire.org/business-and- human-rights for more info and to take action on this campaign.



