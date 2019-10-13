Council asked to provide update on redress scheme for residents of Millfield Manor Estate in Newbridge

Councillor Fiona McLoughlin Healy has asked Kildare County Council to provide an update on the redress scheme for residents of Millfield Manor Estate in Newbridge, after a devastating fire destroyed a number of homes in 2015.

On March 31 2015, six homes were gutted after a fire broke out in the residential area, with residents forced to flee their homes.

In July 2015, the then Minister directed that a review be undertaken by an independent fire expert to develop a framework for general application, in the interest of supporting owners and residents living in developments where concerns regarding non-compliance with fire safety requirements arise.

It also included a case study based on the Millfield estate at Newbridge.

Cllr McLoughlin Healy is also asking the Council to provide a timeline for the installation of ramps in The Oaks in

Newbridge.

The two motions will be discussed at the next meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District on Wednesday 16 October at 10am.