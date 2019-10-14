11 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 11 patients without beds at Naas General Hospital today, according to latest figures released by the INMO.

It is understood that 10 patients are in the emergency department and 1 patient is on a ward at the Kildare facility.

Nationwide 472 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 339 are waiting in the emergency department, while 133 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 67, Cork University Hospital at 42, and University Hospital Galway at 41.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.