Spacious 4-bed home close to Brannockstown on the market for €335K

This substantial four-bedroom residence close to the village of Brannockstown has plenty of unique features including a detached garage and two summer houses for an asking price of €335,000.

J.P. & M Doyle is delighted to present to the market ‘Grangebeg’, Brannockstown, Co Kildare, a spacious property which is situated on an elevated site.

Inside the property benefits from spacious accommodation highly suitable for a growing family with 4 good-sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an entrance hall, two living rooms, dining room, kitchen, utility room, four bedrooms all of which are doubles, shower room and bathroom.

Meanwhile upstairs there are two large attic rooms which could have variety of uses and could also be converted further if desired.

Outside there is a detached garage with has ESB and a boiler house.

Among the meandering pathways you will come upon wooden summerhouses and sheds dotted around which were once used for family barbeques or workshops, the gardens are mature resting in a site if c. 1 acre /0.404 Ha and the long driveway has ample parking for several cars.

This is a real gem of a house which needs to be brought back to life, it's the perfect family home and early viewing is highly recommended.

For more information contact J.P.& M Doyle Blessington on 045 865 568 and more images at www.daft.ie