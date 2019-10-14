Calls for Council to install solar speed sign for Monasterevin

Kildare County Council is being asked to consider installing a solar speed sign in Monasterevin in response to concerns over motorists travelling at high speeds in the area.

Cllr Patricia Ryan is asking for a solar speed sign to be put up at Cowpasture in Monasterevin as speed here has become a 'major issue' from the traffic lights at Supervalu to the main Kildare/Dublin Road junction.

She said that heavy traffic is also impacting on housing estates and businesses on this road.

The motion will be discussed at the next meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District on Wednesday, 16 October, at 10am.