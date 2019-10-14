Outbreaks of heavy rain forecast for Co Kildare overnight

Further outbreaks of rain tonight with a few heavy bursts still possible early in the night for Co Kildare.

The rain will become patchier overnight with drier weather for most areas by morning. Mist and fog patches will form under light southeast or variable breezes.

Lowest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees.

According to forecasters from Met Eireann, any lingering patchy rain tomorrow morning will soon clear and it will 'become drier and brighter for a time.'

Cloud will increase from the west in the afternoon and outbreaks of rain will extend across the province through the late afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures 13 or 14 degrees. Light to moderate southwesterly winds will back southeasterly and freshen ahead of the rain.