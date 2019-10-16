Strong turnout for Athy photographic exhibition

The members of the Athy Photographic Society held their 2019 Photographic Exhibition on Friday, September 27 in the old Library room in the Heritage Centre.

On behalf of all the members of the Athy Photographic Society (APS) Peadar Doogue, Chairman of the Society welcomed the large crowd that attended and introduced Sean Ó Fearghaíl, T.D. Ceann Comhairle, to officially open the Exhibition.

Sean complimented the members of the APS on their outstanding display of photography and on their photography skills . The Ceann Comhairle also gave a brief historical account and of the importance of the venue. saying it was the social

centre of Athy for local and National Musicians, Dancers and Concerts.

Peadar Doogue thanked all for their attendance also thanked the Management of the Heritage Centre for their help and

cooperation. The Photographic Exhibition will be displayed in the Athy Library until October 31.

Another highlight of the APS is their 2020 Calendar Images of Athy and surrounding area, it will be on sale in the shops and committee members at the end of Oct. The Chairman also encouraged anyone interested in Photography to join their Club. Meetings are held on the first and third Wednesday of every Month in the Athy Community Family Resource Centre, Woodstock St Athy.