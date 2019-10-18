Driver clocked at 81km/h in 50km/h around school collection time in Athgarvan

A number of speeders were detected during a speed check in Athgarvan yesterday.

Roads Policing Unit Naas operated the speed check on the L-2032 around school collection time when "young children were walking home."

Gardai say the most notable detection was 81kmh in the 50kmh zone.

"Gardai wish to advise all motorists to slow down and obey all speed limits. Fines and penalty points issued in all cases," a Garda spokesperson said.