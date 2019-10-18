Parts of the Tipper Rd in Naas closed today
Works taking place in the area today
The Tipper Road in Naas is closed between the junction at Blessington road and The Paddocks housing estate due to works
Kildare County Council is advising motorists that the Tipper Road Naas, between the junction at Blessington road and The Paddocks housing estate, will be closed today, Friday 18 October.
The closure takes place from 9.30am to 6.00 pm today for road surfacing works to take place.
Kildare County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused
