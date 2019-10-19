Defence Forces to host an Evening of Music and Song at St Brigid's Church on November 10

The Defence Forces Training Centre (DFTC) will host a Gala Evening of Music & Song at St Brigid’s Garrison Church in the Curragh Camp on Sunday 10, November 2019 at 7.30pm.

The Concert will feature the Baldonnel Singers and the Army No. 1 Band with special guests Tenor Paul Linehan & Soprano Emma Nash. Paul has performed throughout the country, from The Waterfront (Belfast) and Cork Opera House to The National Concert Hall and The Mansion House in Dublin.

He has also performed in the UK, France, Spain, and Syria. A former winner of the Tenor Solo Competition at the Feis Ceoil, he toured for two years with “The Master Tenors”.

Emma is one of Ireland’s most popular performers such is the versatility of her voice and her rapport with her audience. A dynamic and experienced singer, she has performed operatic roles with Wexford Opera Festival and Cork Opera House and has performed internationally at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, the Berlioz Festival in La Cote-St-Andre, Berliner Festival in Berlin and the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall London.

The proceeds from this concert will go to the Curragh Lourdes Fund and the Curragh Military Museum. The Curragh Lourdes Fund was established in 2010 to bring children with special needs from the surrounding localities on the Military pilgrimage to Lourdes.

Please join us for what will be a wonderful evening’s entertainment.

Tickets are priced at €20 and are available on the night at the door or alternatively in advance at www.eventbrite.ie