Hospital cafe stops providing hot water for free teas and coffees

A cafe in Naas has stopped providing free hot water to the public.

The Retreat Cafe at Naas General Hospital said that some people were increasingly making their own free beverages by using their own tea bags or instant coffee.

The busy Cafe is open seven days a week and is very popular with staff, patients and visitors.

The notice said: "Cups of hot water will not be available at our Cafe anymore.

"Unfortunately it was been noted that a growing number of people are bringing their own tea bags and instant coffee with them to our cafe but then use our milk, sugar, napkins, stirrers, lids etc.

"This is a commercial business with limited seating space and resources and unfortunately we are not in a position to provide complimentary items.

"Thank you for your understanding."