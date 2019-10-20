Kildare Guides blaze a trail to Croke Park

Twelve Co Kildare teenagers received the Trail Blazer National Guide Award – Irish Girl Guides’ highest award – at a special ceremony in Croke Park last Saturday, 12 October.

Aoife Murphy, Rachel Brennan, Orlaith Davis, Grace McCarthy and Caitlin Sweeney of Naas Guides, Eimhín McGann of Newbridge Guides, Sophie White of Lily Guides, Newbridge and Aoife Murphy, Ciara Deasy Miller, Anna Mooney, Lily Leeson and Rachel Murray of Lakeside Guides, Prosperous, were among 135 Irish Girl Guides (IGG) members who travelled from all corners of the country to receive the award and, with their Guide leaders and families, celebrate reaching the pinnacle of Guiding.

Each girl received a Trail Blazer gold pin from Irish Girl Guides (IGG) President Maureen Murphy and a National Guide Award certificate from IGG Chief Commissioner Helen Concannon.

Lakeside Guides, Prosperous – Aoife Murphy, Ciara Deasy Miller, Anna Mooney, Lily Leeson and Rachel Murray of Lakeside Guides, Prosperous, pictured at the National Guide Awards in Croke Park with their Guide Leaders and Irish Girl Guides President Maureen Murphy and IGG Chief Commissioner Helen Concannon

Naas Guides - Aoife Murphy, Rachel Brennan, Orlaith Davis, Grace McCarthy and Caitlin Sweeney of Naas Guides pictured at the National Guide Awards in Croke Park with their Guide Leaders, Lisa Uhlemann and Stephanie Jones, and Irish Girl Guides President Maureen Murphy and IGG Chief Commissioner Helen Concannon.

Lily Guides, Newbridge - Sophie White of Lily Guides, Newbridge pictured at the National Guide Awards in Croke Park with her Guide Leader Michelle Kennedy and Irish Girl Guides President Maureen Murphy and IGG Chief Commissioner Helen Concannon

Newbridge Guides – Eimhín McGann of Newbridge Guides pictured at the National Guide Awards in Croke Park with Newbridge Guide Leader, Lesley Goldsmith, and Irish Girl Guides President Maureen Murphy and IGG Chief Commissioner Helen Concannon.

Congratulating the recipients, IGG President Maureen Murphy said, “It is a privilege to be here today to celebrate and acknowledge the achievements of our Trail Blazers who have all shown commitment in completing the challenges and, in doing so, putting your individual footprint on your tasks. You are inspirational, you will inspire younger members and take your learning and experiences gained into your communities and wider society.”

IGG’s Honorary Ambassador Dr Niamh Shaw said she was “especially excited” to attend the National Guide Awards to celebrate and acknowledge all the recipients’ outstanding achievements and contributions to the Irish Girl Guides. “I want you to keep contributing your very best to everything you pursue in life because you are our future, Ireland's future,” she said.

“We can create any future we want if we dream big enough and work hard enough,” she continued. “I can already see that working hard comes easy to you all, so nothing can possibly stop you from becoming whatever you want in your life.”

Cora Stronge-Smith, Assistant Chair of IGG Guide Branch, said that, without the hard work and commitment of the 135 girls, there would be no celebrations: “This award is made in recognition of the successful completion of a series of challenges, including teamwork activities, outdoor survival skills, community service, global awareness and working with younger members of Irish Girl Guides to help them develop confidence, independence and essential life-skills.

“We are delighted for you all and we all know that you have worked to your fullest potential to receive this award and hope you continue to use many of the life-skills you have achieved wherever life takes you in the future.”

Irish Girl Guides welcomes new members from age 5+ and volunteer leaders from age 18+. Previous experience of Guiding is not necessary. To find out more, see www.irishgirlguides.ie. Tel: 01 6683898.