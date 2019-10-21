A chilly start to the day with sunny spells on the way later for Co Kildare

It was a chilly start to the morning with some frost on the ground and lows of 1C and it's set to be a mostly dry, sunny day ahead for Co Kildare.

According to forecasters from Met Eireann, it will be 'dry today with sunny spells and just light breezes.'

Cool with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Tonight will be dry as well with clear spells. Another cold night with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees and a touch of grass frost in light southwest winds.

On Tuesday after a bright start, cloud will thicken and it will become breezy later as well, but it will stay dry. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees. Light southwest winds will increase moderate to fresh later.