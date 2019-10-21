Two men allegedly found illegally using live bait to catch pike during Kildare garda operation
Equipment seized
Pic: An Garda Siochana
Two men have been summoned to court after allegedly found illegally using live bait to catch pike.
The men's equipment was seized during the operation by community gardaí in Athy yesterday, on both the Grand Canal and river Barrow in conjunction with local waterkeepers.
Gardai say this practice is illegal and decimating fish stocks in waterways.
"A court appearance will follow," said a Garda spokesperson.
