17 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 17 patients without beds at Naas General Hospital today, according to latest figures released by the INMO.

It is understood that 13 patients are in the emergency room and 4 are on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility.

Nationwide there are 478 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 339 are waiting in the emergency department, while 139 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 69, Cork University Hospital at 37, University Hospital Galway at 36, South Tipperary General Hospital at 33, and Letterkenny University Hospital at 32.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space