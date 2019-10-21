TRAFFIC: M7 slip roads temporarily closed tonight to facilitate roadworks

Kildare County Council has confirmed that the M7 westbound off-slip road at Naas North/Junction 9 will be closed overnight.

According to Kildare County Council, the closure will be in place from 10pm tonight and will be lifted at 6am on Tuesday, 22 October.

Diversions will be in place as follows;

Traffic will be diverted off the N7 westbound, onto the Junction 8 (Johnstown) diverge slip road.

Traffic should proceed along the L2014, through Johnstown village, until they reach the R445, N7 Junction 9 (Naas North) roundabout to re-join the M7 Westbound

Also tonight, the M7 Eastbound Diverge off slip road will be closed between the hours of 9pm tonight to 5.am tomorrow at Junction 9 (Naas North) (Please note that this closure is anticipated to be of only two hours duration).

Diversions will be in place as follows;

Traffic to continue along the N7 eastbound, until the Junction 8 (Johnstown) diverge. Traffic should then take fourth exit from the roundabout and proceed across the Junction 8 (Johnstown) overbridge.

At the next roundabout, traffic to take the first exit, onto the L2014, through Johnstown village, until they reach the R445 N7

Junction 9 (Naas North) roundabout

Also tonight, Monday 21 October, the M7 Eastbound merge on - slip will be closed between the hours of 9pm to 5.am at Junction 9 (Naas North) (Please note that this closure is anticipated to be of only one hours duration)

Diversions will be in place as follows;

Traffic to take the exit for R445, Johnstown, from Junction 9 (Naas North) roundabout.

At the next roundabout, traffic to take the first exit for L2014, through Johnstown village.

Traffic should proceed along the L2014, until they reach the Junction 8 (Johnstown) roundabout and then take the first exit to proceed across the overbridge. At the next roundabout, traffic to take the third exit to re-join the N7

eastbound.