This Kildare car has nearly 250,000km on the clock - is this a record?!

A reader sent in a photo of the speedometre on their car - and it's nearing 250,000kms!

The motorist said: "It's a 2007 Volkswagen Golf and it just keeps on rolling along.

@It passed its NCT in July and I'd say it would do another 100,000 if I don't trade it in."

In the old days everybody would be happy with 100,000 miles on their vehicle.

But in the modern commuting age and with more driving holidays, people are driving longer distances on better roads on a weekly and monthly basis.