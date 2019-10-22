Charming 4-bed bungalow in Leixlip on the market for €499K

This spacious 4-bedroom home features a garage to the side and mature gardens for an asking price of €499,000.

Sherry FitzGerald Brady O'Flaherty are delighted to present 'No. 2 Leixlip Gate', Leixlip, Co Kildare, to the market. Occupying a superb mature approx. 0.5 acre site tucked away off the Easton road with extensive lawned gardens and abundance of trees and shrubs.

The house itself is a pretty detached bungalow residence extending to approx. 172 sq.m / 1,854 sq.ft with garage to side.

Inside the acccommodation includes 4 bedrooms (1 en-suite) 2 reception rooms, a good sized kitchen and bathroom.Whilst in need of some modernisation this wonderful home is full of potential, exuding charm and character throughout.

Outside the property benefits from extensive mature south facing lawned gardens with an abundance of mature shrubs and plants, a single garage to the side, ample off-street parking and a large paved sunny patio aretio area.

Set within this exclusive mature enclave of 7 similar type homes, built circa 1980 and accessed via one of the original cut stone entrances to Castletown Estate (which was eliminated due to the opening of the M4 motorway in 1995).

Leixlip Gate is ideally located on the western side of Leixlip, easily accessible to the M4 at nearby Junction 6, while a wealth of local amenities are close by from shops to schools, sports clubs, bus routes and Louisa Bridge commuter rail station.

Early viewing of this spacious property is advised and for more information contact auctioneers Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty on 01 651 0000 and more information is available at www.daft.ie