Gardai appeal for information on Kilcock assault
Investigation
File Photo
Gardai in Kilcock are appealing for information after a man was assaulted.
On Saturday, October 19 the man was found outside the Centra shop on the Courtown Road at 7:20pm with a large cut to his forehead and a cut to the back of his head.
He was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.
Gardai believe the man was attacked by a number of males in the Hillfield Park area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 01 675 7390.
