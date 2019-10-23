Gardai appeal for information on Kilcock assault

Gardai in Kilcock are appealing for information after a man was assaulted.

On Saturday, October 19 the man was found outside the Centra shop on the Courtown Road at 7:20pm with a large cut to his forehead and a cut to the back of his head.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Gardai believe the man was attacked by a number of males in the Hillfield Park area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 01 675 7390.