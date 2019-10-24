Parents of tragic Ana Kriegel to attend community event with her pals

The parents of tragic Leixlip schoolgirl Ana Kriegel will be attending a charity event in her memory on Sunday.

Together for Ana, which will be held in Confey GAA at 7pm, is being organised by dance and musical theatre school, Dance LA, of which Ana was a long-time member. Funds from the event will be donated to Turas le Cheile counselling agency and the Russian Irish Adoption Group — two charities close to the heart of Ana’s family.

The event is being directed by Lorna Dempsey with choreography by her sister Adele Dempsey. Special guests will include Johnny Ward, Linda Martin, Paul Byrom, XOD and Sarah Mc Ternan.

Tickets are available for €18 on www.eventbrite.ie.

Anna was aged just 14 when she died in May 2018. Two 14-year-old boys named as Boy A and Boy B were convicted in the Central Criminal Court in June of Ana’s murder and are due to be sentenced this Tuesday.

Adele, of Dance LA, told the Kildare Post this week: “This event is being organised by Dance LA in consultation with Ana’s parents Patric and Geraldine.

“We’re coming together as a Dance LA family, we are coming together as a community and we are coming together to showcase a night of entertainment to celebrate our love for Ana.

“Ana was a beloved student of Dance LA for 10 years.

"Her tragic death has been both shocking and devastating for her family, friends, the students and for Adele and Lorna, her teachers.

She added that this year has been a struggle for Dance LA members, “but they have had the love and support from their families, friends and the community of Leixlip.”

She added: “We feel it is important for our students to know they can give back and express themselves.”

“The best way they know how is through their talents. We wanted to facilitate that by giving them a platform to do so.”

Founded in 2009, Dance LA provides students with all the skills and guidance they need in the professional world of performing arts.