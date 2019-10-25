Kill Village parents to stage 'Silent March' tomorrow as they seek permanent pedestrian crossing

Frustrated parents in the village of Kill are gearing up to stage a Silent March this Saturday, October 26, in response to a lack of permanent controlled pedestrian crossings close to schools.

It is understood that a temporary crossing which was installed at the Dew Drop Inn last December was removed two weeks before schools restarted in August, and now residents fear the lack of crossings could result in a fatal accident.

Speaking to KildareNow concerned mother Diana Maynard said that traffic is still very heavy in the village and that there is an urgent need for a permanent crossing.

“The Council took the temporary crossing away 2 weeks before the schools started back and the traffic is still really bad. The Council says there are planned crossings when the new cycle lanes are put in place but that could be another year down the line. We are just afraid a fatal accident will happen if nothing is done soon. There have been a few near misses, especially with the secondary school children,” she explained.

Parents have set up a campaign #Crossing4Kill on social media platforms and they will stage a Silent March on Saturday 26 October at the school to the Kill shop junction.

Those taking part in the silent march on Saturday are asked to wear bring along visibility vests and signs, and children can opt to wear Halloween costumes.

Meanwhile local Cllr Anne Breen has said that the issue of the pedestrian crossing for Kill is on the Council’s Progress Reports, and that she intends to continue to put pressure on the Council.

Cllr Breen said: “The Council are saying that nothing will be done until they progress the Dublin Road Hub Development which is currently held up. At our recent Naas Municipal District Council meeting, the Council were asked to reinstall the pedestrian crossing lights at the junction adjacent to the Centra Shop until a permanent crossing is installed.



“This location is where the pedestrian crossing is most needed. My opinion is that this crossing should be provided now and not be contingent on the Dublin Road Hub Development,” she added.

In a statement, Kildare County Council said that The Roads Department is currently in discussions with the National Transport Authority with regard to progressing the proposed cycleway from Naas to Kill.

“The Council's preference is to install the planned pedestrian crossing in advance of other works necessary to deliver the cycleway. A detailed design will be required in addition to NTA agreement as funders of the proposal,” they said.