Road closure to take place in Kildare Town this week to facilitate works

Kildare County Council has announced that resurfacing works will be carried out on the R401 Dunmurry Rd. in Kildare Town from Tuesday 29 October to Friday 1 November.

The works will be carried out between the Mondello Junction (Junction of the R415 Station Rd., R413 Melitta Rd., and R401 Dunmurry Rd.) and the Dunmurry Rd. railway bridge.



In order to minimise disruption, these works are being carried out during the school mid-term break. A road closure will be in place for the duration of the works.

Diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted.





