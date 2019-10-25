'Sallins Got Spooked' talent competition taking place this Saturday

A Spook-tacular talent competition is to take place in the Castlefen estate in Sallins this Saturday, 26 October, just in time for the Halloween midterm!

The talent competition is being organised by the young people of Castlefen and is supported by Kildare County Council and Kildare Youth Services.

Registration is at 12.30 on the day with the competition beginning at 2pm, with two categories for under 12s and under 18s.

The talent competition is open to all young people age 18 and under from the Sallins area and it’s sure to be a delightful treat before Halloween with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in both categories.

For more information contact Ger on 083-0611546 or Jacinta on 083-171537.