Delivery driver jailed for 10 months at Naas court for forged license

A man found with a false driving licence has been jailed for ten months.

Thomas Gegeckis, 37, of Apartment 38, Block B, Hazelwood, Kildare, appeared before Naas District Court on October 23, charged under the Theft and Fraud Act.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly said that on August 16, 2018, Mr Gegeckis went to the National Driving Licence Service in Naas and handed in to it what turned out to be a forged Lithuanian driving licence.

When later interviewed by the gardaí, he said he had bought the false licence from a man at a petrol station in Lithuania 10 years ago.

Sgt Kelly said the defendant was very co-operative and had no previous convictions.

Aisling Murphy BL, legally representeing Mr Gegeckis, said her client was working as a delivery driver. He had a wife and three children, aged 4,7 and 12, and was never in any trouble before.

He had the ID since 2010 and was applying for a full Irish driving licence. Ms Murphy said the licence was used to obtain a job and there is no suggestion he was driving on it.

She said her client was “very anxious” about the case. Judge Desmond Zaidan said forged documents “fuel the underworld and gangs make handsome living from them.” It was “suspicious to say the least,” he said, and he jailed the defendant for 10 months.