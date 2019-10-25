Beloved family pet 'Tito' is missing from the Naas Harbour area

A Co Kildare family is desperately appealing for help to locate their beloved dog who is missing.

'Tito' is a male, Jack Russell terrier cross and he went missing from the Naas Harbour area yesterday.

Tito is a beloved family pet and he is 10 years old. His back legs shake when he gets excited or frightened, and his owners are worried he may be frightened by bangers and fireworks at this time of year.

If you have any information on Tito's whereabouts contact his owners on 086 8577287.