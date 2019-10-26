Newbridge Gardai to launch 'Business Watch Scheme' in the town next month

Newbridge Gardai will launch a Business Watch Scheme in the town next month.

The official launch will take place in Whitewater Shopping Centre on 27 November. Any businesses in the town who have not signed up can contact Newbridge Garda Station.

Business Watch is a Crime Prevention Programme designed by An Garda Síochána.

It is founded on the same principles as Neighbourhood Watch, that is the practice of both the Gardaí and the community coming together to prevent and reduce crime. The only difference being that the community, which this scheme targets, is the business community.

The scheme starts from the basic premise that businesses can play a vital role in the fight to prevent the massive losses to the business community and society caused by crime.

Business Watch provides a framework within which the business community can join together and be instrumental in preventing crime in their own community.