Man (40s) dies six weeks after Cork city assault

A man has passed away following a serious assault that occurred on Patrick Street, Cork close to the junction with Academy Street, shortly after 9pm on Thursday, 12 September 2019.

The man in his 40s was brought to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition.

He passed away this morning Friday 25 October 2019. The Office of the State Pathologists have been notified.

A post-mortem is due to take place at a later date and this will determine the course of the investigation.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with this incident on Friday 11 October 2019 and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Gurranabraher Garda Station.

He was later released without charge.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the Patrick Street area from 8pm to 9.15pm on Thursday 12 September 2019 who may have witnessed this incident or anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-452 2000 , The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.