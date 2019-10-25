Outbreaks of heavy rain on the way for Kildare tonight

Outbreaks of rain will continue for a time tonight for many parts of Co Kildare, before eventually easing as the night goes on and clearing most places by morning.

Lowest temperatures tonight of 3 or 4 degrees.

Tomorrow, Saturday will start out cloudy with lingering rain clearing from the east of Leinster. It will brighten up to give a sunny day with light winds and only the slight risk of an isolated shower in the morning.

Afternoon temperatures tomorrow of 7 or 8 degrees.

It will be cold overnight on Saturday. Breezy for a time over Ulster with some showers, but these dying out gradually, with the fresh northwest winds easing.

A dry clear night elsewhere. Lowest temperatures -1 to plus 3 C., with frost forming quite widely, coldest of all over the southern half of the country, with a risk of a few icy patches.