Residents in Kill turn out in force today for 'Silent March' over lack of controlled pedestrian crossings

Concerned parents turned out in force in the village of Kill with their children bearing distinctive placards urging motorists to 'please slow down' as they took part in a ‘silent march’ earlier today.

The silent march started outside Scoil Bhride in Kill and proceeded down the long, busy road to the local EuroSpar on a bright but chilly Saturday morning, with many wearing high visibility vests and Halloween costumes as cars passed perilously close by.

Frustrated residents, parents and local councillors have expressed their dismay that children trying to attend school in the area are being forced to cross the road without the aid of a controlled pedestrian crossing or even a school warden.

“It’s very worrying and it’s such a busy area. There’s the primary school and the secondary school, and the cars won’t even let the primary school kids cross the road,” said Fiona O'Sullivan Forkan, a parent and one of the organisers of the#Crossing4Kill campaign.

Another parent, whose children attend the local primary and secondary school in the village, said that there is also no school warden to help children cross the road.

Meanwhile co-organiser Diana Maynard said that traffic is still ‘very heavy’ in the village after recent M7 works, with many motorists coming in through the village of Kill as a shortcut.

It is understood that Kildare County Council installed a temporary pedestrian crossing at the Dew Drop Inn last December before it was removed in August of this year.

“The Council took the temporary crossing away 2 weeks before the schools started back in August and the traffic is still really bad. The Council says there are planned crossings when the new cycle lanes are put in place but that could be another year down the line. We are just afraid a fatal accident will happen if nothing is done soon. There have been a few near misses, especially with the secondary school children,” she explained.

Parents have set up a campaign #Crossing4Kill on social media platforms with support from local politicians including Cllr Anne Breen, Cllr Fintan Brett, TD James Lawless, and former Labour TD Emmet Stagg.

Paddy Walsh, Chairperson of Kill Tidy Towns, said that the situation in the village is urgent. “We are very worried and concerned about the situation, it is dangerous with no controlled pedestrian crossings. We need the permanent crossings as soon as possible,”he said.

Larry Byrne and Paddy Walsh of Kill Tidy Towns at the Kill residents Protest March for Pedestrian Crossing in Kill Village, Saturday, 26th October, 2019. Photo Tony Keane.







Parents, children, and road safety campaigners all took part in the 'silent march' in Kill village earlier today. Photo Tony Keane.

Organisers for #Crossing4Kill campaign say they want permanent pedestrian crossings installed throughout the village.

Cllr Fintan Brett said that he intends to continue putting pressure on the Council to get a permanent pedestrian crossing for the area which is ‘badly needed.’

“There was a queue of cars back to the big ball in Naas right through the village,” said Cllr Brett, referring to the heavy volume of traffic in the area.

According to those involved in the silent march earlier today, the delays for the pedestrian crossing are being blamed on the hold-up of the Dublin Road Hub Development plan, which would see the linking of commuter routes between Dublin and Kildare.

There are also plans for a Naas-Kill cycleway scheme in the pipeline.

Meanwhile local Cllr Anne Breen has said that the issue of the pedestrian crossing for Kill is on the Council’s Progress Reports.

Cllr Breen said: “The Council are saying that nothing will be done until they progress the Dublin Road Hub Development which is currently held up. At our recent Naas Municipal District Council meeting, the Council were asked to reinstall the pedestrian crossing lights at the junction adjacent to the shop until a permanent crossing is installed.



“This location is where the pedestrian crossing is most needed. My opinion is that this crossing should be provided now and not be contingent on the Dublin Road Hub Development,” she added.

In a statement, Kildare County Council said that The Roads Department is currently in discussions with the National Transport Authority with regard to progressing the proposed cycleway from Naas to Kill.

“The Council's preference is to install the planned pedestrian crossing in advance of other works necessary to deliver the cycleway. A detailed design will be required in addition to NTA agreement as funders of the proposal,” they said.