Happy ending for boy with special needs whose wheelchair is stolen

A family are breathing a huge sigh of relief after a car stolen from outside their home and containing a specially adapted wheelchair for their six-year-old child was recovered.

The White Ford Kuga, registration number 182 MH958 was taken in Ashbourne, Co Meath shortly before 3am on Saturday morning.

The Fitzgerald family appealed for the return of specially adapted wheelchair for Kyle which they said was his only mode of transport and could be replaced for weeks. Kyle was born with cerebral palsy.

The family said: “Our car was stolen at 2.50am in Ashbourne and contained Kyle’s wheelchair, specially adapted car seat and his Kaye Walking/Standing frame”.

The family also released an image which they claim shows the moment the car was taken.