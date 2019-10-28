Kildare gardai arrest disqualified driver caught speeding at 150km/hr on M4 at the weekend

A disqualified driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after being clocked by gardai speeding at 150 km/hr in a 120 km/hr zone on the M4 at the weekend.

Naas Roads Policing Unit also say the vehicle was uninsured with no tax or NCT at the time it was being driven.

"Driver disqualified for 10 years. No insurance/tax or nct on car. Vehicle seized. Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Proceedings to follow,"a garda spokesperson said in a post on social media.

Motorists are being reminded that gardai are continuing to patrol and conduct anti-speeding checkpoints this Bank Holiday Monday.

Naas RPU: Driver detected driving at 150 km/h on M4. Driver disqualified for 10 years. No insurance/tax or nct on car. Vehicle seized. Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Proceedings to follow.

-An Garda Siochana. Monday, 28 October 2019.

https://twitter.com/GardaTraffic/status/1188719729634168832