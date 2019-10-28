Would you take it on? Fixer-upper cottage with outbuilings in Athy on the market for €110k

This fixer-upper derelict cottage in Athy needs some work, but provides a great opportunity for future development as it includes several outbuildings for an asking price of €110,000.

'Castlerheban', Athy, Co Kildare, includes a cottage in need of major refurbishment and a four span hay shed with adjoining concrete outbuilding with corrugated roof suitable for many uses.

It is suitable for equestrian use and rests on a 0.45 acre site.

The property also includes storage sheds and it is beside the canal within easy reach of the excellent local amenities in nearby Athy, Stradbally and Monasterevin.

'Castlerheban' is a unique property which would be used for equestrian use or as an agricultural holding if desired.

For more information visit www.daft.ie