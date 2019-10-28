6 Tenders received for development of Masterplan for Sallins Amenity Lands

Six tenders have been received for the development of the Masterpln for Sallins Amenity Lands.

Labour's Emmet Stagg sought an update on the Development of a Masterplan for Sallins Amenity Lands following the invitation of Tenders from Landscape Architects for the development of a Masterplan for 38 acres of Amenity Lands at Sallins on August 28 last.

Landscape Architects, stated Mr. Stagg, had until October 11 to submit their tenders for the development of a Masterplan for the Amenity Lands which are to be developed to cater for leisure and amenity organisations in Sallins and to also cater for informal passive and active recreation.

The successful tenderer will also be required to move the project forward through Design and Construction.

"The Council have advised that 6 Tenders were received by the closing date and these will now have to be assessed. This process will take 6 to 8 weeks and all going well the contract for the development of the Masterplan should be awarded by the end of the year."

It is estimated that the Plan should be developed within 6 months and will then be presented to Naas Municipal District Members for a Part 8 Consultation.

Mr. Stagg stated that the successful tenderer will have to consult with the Community and Local Organisations in Sallins to ensure that the Sallins Amenity Lands are developed in partnership with the Community.

In conclusion Labour's Emmet Stagg praised Sallins Community Council on their success in securing the Amenity Lands for the Community of Sallins and for their continued work in pressurising the Council which sees progress now which will 'ultimately lead to the development of the Amenity Lands for current and future generations' of the people of Sallins.