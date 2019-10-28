Stop Food Waste talk taking place at Celbridge Library tomorrow

A talk will be held in Celbridge Library tomorrow, Tuesday 29 October, encouraging households to reduce food waste.

Mike Holden from www.stopfoodwaste.ie will give a talk on practical ways for householders to reduce food waste.

His talk will address the main ways in which food gets wasted such as shopping, storing and cooking and suggest waste saving actions that are easy to take and guaranteed to save money. Those attending will be given free scoops, measures and other waste saving tools.

This is an action as part of October is Reuse Month.

The talk will take place in Celbridge Library from 2pm tomorrow Tuesday 29 October and all are welcome to attend this free talk.