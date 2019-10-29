Bright and breezy today with sunny spells for Co Kildare

It's set to be bright and breezy today with sunny spells and the chance of the odd light shower on the way for Co Kildare.

Feeling cold with maximum temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in brisk easterly winds.

According to forecasters from Met Eireann, it will be mostly dry overnight with clear spells and just the chance of the odd light shower. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in fresh easterly winds, strong at the coast.

Cloudy across the south of province with outbreaks of rain moving in from the south. Further north it will stay dry with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty easterly breezes.